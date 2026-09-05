AJ Lee Addresses WWE Future Following WrestleMania 42

AJ Lee isn’t closing the door on another WWE run following her appearance at WrestleMania 42.

Lee competed at WrestleMania 42 Saturday, where she lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch. Following the event, AJ addressed the fans and made it clear that she didn’t consider the moment a definitive farewell.

“I never got to say goodbye last time, and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye. But I will see you soon—I hope.”

Speaking with Mind Over Mountain, AJ provided another update on her wrestling future and admitted that her recent return reminded her just how much she can still offer inside the ring.

“I mean, we’ll see. There was a piece in me that was like, ‘Oh, I just need to come back with this little time.’ And then when I did, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m still kind of killing it.’”

While confident in her ability to continue wrestling, AJ explained that any future return would largely depend on having a storyline that genuinely interests her.

“So, I’m confident in what I can bring, but I feel like I’m also story-driven. And, like, if there’s a story there, that’s going to be the thing that excites me. It feels like something new that I haven’t done and feels like breaking ground. I think that’s always what’s interesting to me.”

For now, AJ plans to continue pursuing her writing while making sure she remains physically prepared should the right wrestling opportunity arise.

“So we’ll see. I’m just going to keep writing and working out and staying ready.”

AJ’s comments leave her WWE future open-ended, but between her post-WrestleMania message and her intention to remain ready, she appears receptive to wrestling again if the right story presents itself.