Netflix Censors Controversial Paige-Nikki Bella Line From WWE SmackDown

Netflix once again censored a WWE segment this week, removing a provocative John Cena reference made by Paige during her confrontation with Nikki Bella on SmackDown.

During the September 4, 2026 episode, Paige and Bella were involved in a backstage promo that included several personal shots from Paige.

Referencing Cena’s famous WWE motto, Paige told Nikki that she had built her career on “hustle, loyalty and respect.” Paige then delivered the punchline:

“You just slept with it.”

The comment was an obvious reference to Nikki’s previous relationship with Cena.

Paige also took aim at Nikki’s divorce from Artem Chigvintsev during the exchange, telling her:

“I’m gonna end your career quicker than your last relationship.”

Interestingly, viewers didn’t receive identical versions of the segment depending on where they watched SmackDown.

The USA Network broadcast reportedly aired the promo as originally produced, including Paige’s “slept with it” remark. On Netflix, however, that particular line was removed, with the broadcast instead cutting to a crowd shot.

The edit comes amid increased attention surrounding Netflix’s handling of WWE content.

Earlier this week, Netflix censored portions of Royce Keys and OTM’s attack on Jey Uso during Raw, including footage involving blood. The decision attracted additional attention after WWE later released uncensored footage of the angle.

In August, another sexually suggestive line was affected when Becky Lynch’s comment about Liv Morgan sleeping with Dominik Mysterio was removed from Netflix’s Raw replay.

The latest SmackDown edit involving Paige and Nikki Bella provides another example of WWE material airing differently depending on the platform carrying the show.