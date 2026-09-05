Kelani Jordan Reveals New WWE Nickname Following NXT Women’s Title Win

Kelani Jordan plans to have the NXT Women’s Championship prominently featured when she marries WWE SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes next month.

Jordan and Hayes are among WWE’s real-life couples, and the reigning NXT Women’s Champion revealed during an interview with Going Ringside via News4Jax that wrestling fans shouldn’t expect any tables to be broken during their wedding. “No, no, no. Our wedding, no one is going through a table because that table was way too expensive for anyone to be going through a table,” Jordan said.

While Jordan has seen other wrestlers incorporate their profession into wedding celebrations, she and Hayes won’t be following that route. “But I have seen some wrestling engagements or… weddings where people go to the table, they wrestle, they body slam,” she continued. “But no, no, no, not us.”

There will, however, be one significant piece of WWE memorabilia involved in the ceremony.

When asked whether she planned to wear the NXT Women’s Championship at the wedding, Jordan revealed that the title will have its own reserved front-row seat. “Oh, no, she may be front row. She’s going to be front row in her own little chair,” Jordan said. “I won’t wear it. She’s going to have her own seat, sit right, you know, in the front row reserve seat just for her, polished and all.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jordan discussed capturing the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Kendal Grey at NXT Heatwave on August 30 in Edinburg, Texas.

The victory came in Jordan’s first opportunity at the championship, continuing a trend she has noticed throughout her WWE career. “Yep, all full speed ahead. I’m so happy because this was my first try going for this title,” she said. “I mean, honestly, my first try on all the titles that I’ve gone for, I won it.”

That record has led Jordan to adopt a new nickname. “So now I’m calling myself ‘One Shot Lani,’” she revealed.

Jordan explained that the victory was particularly meaningful because she had spent more than three years pursuing the NXT Women’s Championship before finally receiving her opportunity. “But I feel great. I kind of went into that match with a chip on my shoulder because this is a title that I’ve been chasing for three and a half years,” Jordan said. “So finally, I got my chance and then I got it done on the first attempt.”

Now, Jordan will head into her upcoming wedding as NXT Women’s Champion — with the title itself set to receive one of the best seats in the house.