Updated Betting Odds For WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Revealed

The betting odds have been released for WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

According to odds published by BetOnline, Randy Orton is currently a significant favorite to defeat Cody Rhodes, while Oba Femi is favored in what the odds suggest could be a much closer contest against Bron Breakker.

Lil Yachty is the overwhelming favorite for his match against Baron Corbin, while Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are favored to defeat Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in six-woman tag team action.

The current betting odds are as follows:

Randy Orton (-700) vs. Cody Rhodes (+400)

Oba Femi (-175) vs. Bron Breakker (+135)

Lil Yachty (-2500) vs. Baron Corbin (+800)

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley (-500) vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab (+300)

For those unfamiliar with betting odds, the minus (-) figure indicates the favorite and represents how much would need to be wagered to win $100. The plus (+) figure indicates the underdog and represents the potential profit from a $100 wager.

As with all betting markets, the odds can change leading up to the event and should not be considered confirmation of WWE’s planned match results.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place September 6, 2026.