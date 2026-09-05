Adriana Rizzo Breaks Silence Following WWE Release

Adriana Rizzo has issued an emotional statement following her release from WWE.

Rizzo, best known as the sole female member of The D’Angelo Family in NXT, was among ten NXT and developmental talents reportedly released by WWE in the latest round of roster cuts.

Taking to Twitter/X on Saturday morning, Rizzo reflected on her four years with the company and the challenges she faced along the way. “My journey with WWE has come to an end,” she began the statement. “The last four years have taken me through some of the highest highs and hardest moments of my life, and through all of it, I’m proud that I always remained me.”

Rizzo expressed particular gratitude for her time with The D’Angelo Family, explaining that the group became a genuine family to her. She also discussed the serious injuries that kept her sidelined for a significant portion of her NXT run. “I’m incredibly grateful for my time as part of The D’Angelo Family,” she continued. “They truly became family to me. Becoming Adriana Rizzo was such a unique experience, and I loved every second of bringing her to life. That opportunity showed me that I was capable of so much more than I ever knew. My journey wasn’t an easy one. An Achilles rupture and surgery, followed by an ACL and meniscus surgery, kept me out of the ring for nearly half of my time in NXT. But I fought like hell to come back. And I did.”

Rizzo admitted that the timing of her departure is particularly difficult because of how hard she worked to return, only to leave without getting the opportunity to demonstrate everything she believed she could still contribute. “What makes this ending difficult is knowing how hard I fought to get back, and not getting the opportunity to show all of you just how much more I had to give,” she added. “But I’ll never regret the fight it took to get there. If any part of my journey means something to someone who has been knocked down, overlooked, injured, or told they were too far behind, I hope it reminds you to keep going. STAY RESILIENT!”

Rizzo concluded by thanking the coaches, producers, teammates, friends and fans who supported her throughout her WWE career while making it clear that she views her release as the beginning of another chapter. “Thank you to every coach, producer, teammate, friend, and person who believed in me and helped me along the way,” she wrote. “And thank you to everyone who supported Adriana Rizzo. I don’t know exactly where the road takes me from here, but I know there is a lot more of my story left to write. If you want to continue supporting me and what I’ve been building check out saltanddaughters.com. Onto the next chapter. And remember… Fool me once – I break ya face!”

Rizzo’s departure comes as reactions continue to emerge from WWE’s latest round of NXT and developmental cuts, with Jasper Troy and PJ Vasa also publicly addressing their exits.