Johnny Gargano Learns Dog Photography, Fastlane Marathon, RAW In St. Louis

After the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show this week, WWE will be returning to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri for a WWE Monday Night Raw episode on February 5, 2024.

Ahead of the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event this evening, WWE has a Fastlane Marathon special available on their official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel is a video dubbed, “Johnny Gargano learns dog photography” in a series called “Small Business Superstars.” The description for the video reads: “WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano — with the help of Candice LeRae and dog Pawdme — meet JB Shepard, the founder of Puptrait Studios, and learns how to photograph dogs, presented by Cricket Wireless.” Check it out below.