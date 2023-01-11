Johnny Gargano Reveals Timeframe for His WWE Return From Injury

Johnny Gargano is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

WWE made the announcement this week on Raw and Gargano later revealed on Twitter that he is currently injured with a grade two AC sprain. The incident occurred during a recent WWE live event in Toronto, Canada.

Gargano last competed on December 30, when he and Dexter Lumis defeated Baron Corbin and The Miz.

Gargano was asked when fans can expect to see him wrestle again while appearing on WWE’s The Bump.

“I tweeted out that I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto, which is ironic because that’s where I came back, in Toronto, and that’s where I injured my shoulder. I got rammed into the steel steps, and I sprained my AC joint. Doctors say originally about 5-6 weeks. I’m going to do everything in my power to cut that time down…that’s the most transparent I can be there. We’re going to see what can happen, and I’m going to work very hard to come back as soon as possible because there’s a lot of things that I still want to accomplish. A lot of things I still want to do. I am far from happy with how things have gone for me recently, and I want to write those wrongs and show everyone out there who believes in me what Johnny Wrestling is truly capable of doing.”

You can watch the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)