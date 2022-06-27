Jon Moxley Possibly Suffers Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

When Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he became the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Moxley was busted open during the hard-hitting match that followed a sling blade manoeuvre.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Moxley hinted in his post-match promo that he might have sustained a concussion while still in the ring.

Meltzer said:

“Moxley mentioned in a post-match interview, he was covered with blood, and he said he might have been concussed, too, which, hopefully, that’s not the case because that’s the last thing they need is another concussion especially leading into Wednesday’s Blood & Guts because Moxley’s obviously a key part of that match. He did say that off the air.”

If Moxley did sustain the injury, he probably won’t be able to compete in the Blood & Guts match against Eddie Kingston, Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli with the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker).

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Cole is believed to have suffered a concussion at the show.

