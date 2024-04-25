Jon Moxley Reacts To People Thinking He Was Making A Surprise WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance

The original Shield theme song played during Roman Reigns’ match against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, leading many to believe that Jon Moxley was planning a surprise appearance, which he addressed in an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com.

“I was asleep in Japan when that was going on. When I woke up, I had these messages saying, ‘I thought you were coming out!’ And I was like, ‘Coming out where?’ It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep.”

Moxley also reflected on his Shield partnership with Reigns and Seth Rollins:

“What they’ve done, it’s a really cool thing. We were nobodies. We came in with attitudes, and we pretty much said, ‘We’re coming in, fuck you, and we’re taking this shit over.’ The more time that passes, the more it becomes evident that we did exactly what we said we were going to do.”