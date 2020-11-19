Jon Moxley Reveals That Renee Young Is Pregnant (Video)

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and stated that he has a “pregnant wife” at home. Moxley is married to former WWE announcer/commentator Renee Young. AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the couple:
Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That’s the best news we’ve ever broken on #AEWDynamite!!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2020
