Jon Moxley Reveals That Renee Young Is Pregnant (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and stated that he has a “pregnant wife” at home. Moxley is married to former WWE announcer/commentator Renee Young. AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the couple:

