Jon Moxley Reveals That Renee Young Is Pregnant (Video)

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and stated that he has a “pregnant wife” at home. Moxley is married to former WWE announcer/commentator Renee Young. AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the couple:

Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley !! That’s the best news we’ve ever broken on #AEWDynamite !!

