Jon Moxley Says AEW Is “Wrestling The Way You Remember It As A Kid”

Jon Moxley believes there’s something unique about the AEW experience, saying the promotion offers the kind of pure professional wrestling fans fell in love with as kids.

Speaking with Fox 19 News, the former AEW World Champion encouraged fans to attend an AEW live event and explained what sets the company apart.

Moxley said, “There’s something really special about All Elite Wrestling and the fans that come out to our shows and buy tickets.”

He continued, “This is the spirit of pure professional wrestling and fun and excitement and drama and the human spirit of competition and everything you go to a sporting event for. Not a lot of fluff, not a lot of BS — we’re not trying to sell you anything, we’re trying to have a good time. It’s wrestling the way you remember it when you were a kid.”

Moxley added that the authenticity of AEW is something fans can feel every time they attend a show. “It’s really a beautiful thing. We’re exactly what we claim to be and I think the fans can sense that. I think we have the greatest fans in the world.”