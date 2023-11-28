Jon Moxley Says “You Don’t Want To Know What I Think” About CM Punk’s WWE Promo

You don’t want to know what Jon Moxley thinks about CM Punk’s promo from this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

The AEW star was asked by ComicBook.com during a recent interview about “The Best in the World” saying he was “home” now that he’s back in WWE.

“You don’t want to know what I think,” Mox said when asked what he thinks about that comment. “I didn’t see it. You do not want to know what I think (laughs).”

Later in the interview, Mox spoke about how he enjoys stepping up for AEW in clutch situations.

“I feel like I thrive in those situations. Scramble to the f–king jets and get Moxley in the air. Oh f–k, we don’t have a main event. You’ve got to make people care about this and make this a main event in a week. I just pull main events out of my a– when I’m in those situations. I feel more comfortable when I’m the guy with the ball in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to not want to grab the ball and take the shot myself.”

Check out the complete interview at ComicBook.com.