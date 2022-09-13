Jon Moxley Unhappy About Missing His Vacation Due to AEW All Out Incident

Following the most recent AEW All Out pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley was scheduled to go on a vacation for a period of six weeks.

Moxley was supposed to take some time off after competing in the main event of All Out with CM Punk, and it was possible that he would return in time for the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21. The altercation that took place backstage at All Out involving Punk, AEW Producer Ace Steel, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks caused adjustments to be made to the plans. Because those top stars are currently unavailable while a third-party investigate the incident that occurred at All Out, AEW needed other top talents to lead the company. Moxley, MJF, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, amongst others, are currently filling the roles that were previously occupied by those top stars.

In a recent update, indie star Robert Anthony disclosed during an appearance on The Tyrus & Timpf podcast that he and Moxley were planning to go on a fishing trip after All Out, as Moxley was preparing to take six weeks off from work. Anthony continued by saying that Moxley is unhappy about having to go back to work.

“[Moxley’s] doing good. Man, he was supposed to be on vacation, six weeks, we were going to go fishing. Now he’s back to work, he’s not too happy about it,” Anthony said. “He’s p***ed off and he’s back at work and he cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday. We’ll see where it goes, you know what I mean? It’s just a lot of negatives in the positives over there.”

Moxley and Jericho were not supposed to appear on the episode of Dynamite that aired after All Out; however, they were brought in as a result of the All Out incident, and they were in charge of the important backstage meeting that took place before the show went on the air. After that, Moxley and Jericho were given first round byes in the tournament to determine who would compete for the open AEW World Title. This week’s episode of Dynamite will feature a match between Moxley and Sammy Guevara, and it will also feature a match between Jericho and Danielson. The winners of those matches will compete against each other at the Grand Slam to determine who will claim the vacant title.

