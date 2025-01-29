Jordynne Grace Addresses WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Rumors

Jordynne Grace is attempting to quash any speculation about a potential surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.

As first reported by Fightful Select, Grace has signed a multi-year deal with WWE after wrapping up her commitments with TNA Wrestling at Genesis, where she put over Tessa Blanchard. Since her previous Royal Rumble appearance and a handful of NXT TV spots, WWE has had her on its radar.

In an effort to dismiss rumors, Grace took to Twitter today, claiming she will be in Austin, Texas, for her mother’s 50th birthday party this weekend. She even posted a screenshot of flight information. While not an outright denial, she is strongly implying that she won’t be in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble weekend.

It’s worth noting that PWInsider.com previously reported she would be in town but never confirmed her involvement in the match.