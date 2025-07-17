Jordynne Grace Explains Her Decision To Sign With WWE

WWE NXT star Jordynne Grace discussed several topics with The Takedown on SI.com, including her struggles to win a championship in the company.

Grace said, “I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to being ‘the face of the company.’ At NXT, there are incredible women everywhere you look. It’s a little bit harder to stand out, but the one thing I will always go back on is I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring. No matter what, I want to have the best match on the show. I always go back to that and it’s never failed me.”

On her decision to ultimately sign with WWE after becoming a free agent:

“For me, ultimately, as a woman especially. Historically, we haven’t had the longest careers. Maybe I want to have a kid one day. At some point, no matter who you are, you kind of have to start prioritizing the money and being able to contribute to a 401K and invest in the stock market and all of that real adult stuff. It comes down to, ultimately, six weeks off is great, but I would love to be able to retire one day.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)