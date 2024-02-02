Jordynne Grace Hopes She Can Represent TNA More On WWE TV

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including why she decided to re-sign with the company when she had multiple other offers on the table at the time that her initial contract expired.

Grace said, “I love it there. I have a great rapport with the company. That’s where I became who I am today. The people backstage there, they put faith in me and helped me build myself up to be who I am now. From my confidence to my wrestling ability, everything I am today is because of TNA.”

She also talked about how she would want to get more eyes on the product by building a relationship with WWE and representing TNA more on WWE TV.

Grace said, “I would love to be the longest reigning Knockouts (champion) of all time, that would be an incredible honor. Another thing that has just come within the past week, I just want to get more eyes on the product. I want people to see what we’re really all about and if a relationship with WWE is going to help us do that, I would love to represent TNA more on WWE.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)