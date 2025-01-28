Jordynne Grace Opens Up About Her Transition From TNA To WWE

Jordynne Grace recently appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including whether WWE was always her ultimate goal in professional wrestling.

As previously reported by Fightful Select, Grace signed a multi-year deal with WWE following her departure from TNA Wrestling at Genesis, where she put over Tessa Blanchard in her final match for the company. Grace has been on WWE’s radar for years, particularly after her participation in a past Royal Rumble and appearances on NXT television.

During the interview, Grace shared her early aspirations and how they evolved over time:

“Just in general, I wanted to be a wrestler in general. Like, I just wanted to wrestle, I think, yeah, when I was a kid, but I also wanted to be a Diva. Yes, [the] era I was watching. So, I wanted to be like one of the models. I wanted to be like one of the model wrestlers. And I think since then, obviously, like, things have changed so much. I started, I watched, started watching TNA man, I want to say, like, a few years before I actually started wrestling, and the variation in, like, WWE and teen at the time was huge, obviously. And I saw like, women, like, Awesome Kong. And I was like, ‘Dang, yeah, maybe I could be like that.’”

Grace’s comments highlight how much the perception of women’s wrestling has evolved over the years. WWE used the term “Diva” for its female stars until it was dropped in favor of referring to them as “Superstars,” on par with the men. Grace’s admiration for both the “Diva era” and the groundbreaking work of TNA’s Knockouts division underscores the diverse influences that have shaped her career.