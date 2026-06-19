Jordynne Grace Raises Safety Concerns, Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter

WWE star Jordynne Grace and AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo have shared their thoughts on the growing safety concerns faced by public figures, with Purrazzo revealing a troubling real-life encounter involving an individual who believed they were in a relationship.

The discussion began when Grace posted a message on Twitter/X highlighting the challenges public figures face when it comes to personal security.

“Anyone in the public eye should have some type of security. There are too many people with evil intentions and it’s virtually impossible to scrub your address from the internet.”

Grace’s comments resonated with many fans and fellow wrestlers, including Purrazzo, who responded by sharing a personal experience from last year.

According to Purrazzo, a man traveled from Connecticut to Florida after being deceived into believing the two were involved in a romantic relationship. “Last August, a man drove 2 hrs from CT to meet me at WrestleCon, thinking we were in a relationship. I had let him down gently that he had been catfished.”

Purrazzo explained that the situation did not end there. “The next day, he drove back to CT to watch me wrestle at a local show.”

Concerned by the circumstances, Purrazzo attempted to create an official record of the incident once she returned home. “I called the Orlando Police to file a report when I got home because I wanted it documented this man already traveled across state lines TWICE to see me.”

However, she said she was informed that a report could not be filed because the events had not occurred within Orlando’s jurisdiction. “They told me since the incident didn’t happen in FL, they couldn’t file a report.”

The experience ultimately reinforced the precautions Purrazzo takes to protect herself. “This is why I train with firearms. This is why I carry pepper spray. This is why I have an alarm on my keychain.”

The comments come amid increasing discussions across the entertainment and sports industries about stalking, harassment, and personal security. Social media and the accessibility of personal information online have made it increasingly difficult for public figures to maintain privacy, with many performers and celebrities speaking openly about safety concerns in recent years.

Both Grace and Purrazzo’s remarks underscore the reality that, while public attention is often viewed as part of the job, many wrestlers must also take significant steps behind the scenes to protect their personal safety.