Jordynne Grace Shares Her Biggest Fear About WWE NXT Battleground Match

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including her mindset ahead of the NXT Women’s Championship Match at Battleground.

Grace said, “I’ve been going back and forth about this with myself. I have to tell myself, ‘Don’t do anything new.’ What you do is obviously what you know the best,” she said. “Don’t go out there and try to do a Shooting Star Press and break your neck. You don’t have to do anything new. What you do currently got you here, and that’s what you do and know best. I have to train my brain. ‘You don’t have to go out here and do anything insane that you’ve never done before.’ A lot of these people have not seen me wrestle before, so you can wrestle the exact same way. Hopefully, there are more people that will appreciate it. The biggest thing for me is that I know that WWE and TNA are putting a lot of stock into me to do well. I feel like, if I do badly, this could be cataclysmic. It could potentially end the partnership if I do so badly. ‘Welp, we’re never doing that again. We’re never taking a chance doing that again.’ It’s a lot of pressure. I’m not going into it getting away from any other match. What I learned at the Rumble is, no matter where it is or who it is in front of, it’s still a wrestling ring and that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

On her biggest fear:

“It’s 100% pressure. My biggest fear is falling short of expectations. I don’t want to disappoint anyone across the board. It’s a lot of pressure. I’m lucky that I work out my shoulders because it’s a lot of pressure on my shoulders.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)