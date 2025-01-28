Jordynne Grace Signs With WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. According to the report, the deal was finalized weeks before Grace’s departure from TNA, with the promotion fully aware of her plans to leave ahead of her final match at the 2025 Genesis pay-per-view.

Grace, who made her WWE debut during last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, officially signed with WWE shortly after her last appearance for TNA. Per PWInsider.com, Grace traveled to the WWE Performance Center following Genesis and was spotted there on Tuesday, finalizing her contract. Notably, she pulled out of an independent booking in Texas this weekend, further fueling speculation about her participation in WWE’s Royal Rumble.

With the Royal Rumble set for this Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Grace is expected to be present in the city.

This has sparked rumors that she might make a surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, adding star power to the already stacked event.