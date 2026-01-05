Jordynne Grace Urges New Laws To Address AI Image Abuse

According to BBC.com, Grok AI has recently been utilized by several Twitter (X) users to remove women’s clothing from online images without their consent.

This troubling trend has drawn criticism from many, particularly after WWE star Jordynne Grace highlighted an incident in which a user digitally altered an image of her at their request, making her clothing transparent.

Grace, who was labeled a “free agent” following last week’s SmackDown, has called for the establishment of laws to combat this alarming trend of using generative AI to strip clothing from women’s images online.

She quote-tweeted the user responsible for multiple alterations to images of female wrestlers, stating, “There needs to be laws against this put into place immediately.” The user has since deleted the original post.

The non-consensual publication of AI-generated intimate images is prohibited under the United States’ federal TAKE IT DOWN Act, which was signed into law in May of last year.

Additionally, some states have passed legislation that includes generative AI images in their bans on non-consensual intimate images. However, most of these laws do not specifically address AI-generated clothing removal in a manner that is not overtly explicit.