Exclusive: JT Energy Opens Up About His WWE SmackDown Segment With Bray Wyatt, AEW, His Future

JT Energy recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. JT discussed his recent WWE SmackDown appearance portraying a cameraman in a segment with Bray Wyatt, how the opportunity came about, AEW, his future, and more.

Below is the complete exclusive PWMania.com interview with JT Energy:

What’s the general reaction been like from your appearance on SmackDown portraying a cameraman and getting attacked by Bray Wyatt? Would you call this your career highlight up to now?

“The general reactions from family, friends, and fans has been excitement; seeing someone they know, on the most well known Pro Wrestling Platform under the WWE banner. Bray Wyatt is a MegaStar and someone I was honored to work next to, but having a match on Monday Night RAW against Erick Rowan is what I still consider the biggest highlight in my Pro Wrestling career. My dream has always been to compete in a WWE ring, and when that happened in 2019, I knew my dream was no longer a dream; it was a reality that I achieved!”

How did the recent WWE opportunity arise?

“I was contacted to see if I would like to do WWE extra work from the relationship with WWE that I have built over the years as a reliable extra talent, ready to do what’s necessary when the opportunity arises.”

This is not your first appearance on WWE television, back in 2019 you faced Erick Rowan on the 12/16/19 RAW episode. Tell us a bit about the differences between your appearances, especially with the regime changes since each appearance.

“The structure of working for WWE as talent has not changed in my experiences. Each time I’ve had the opportunity for RAW or Smackdown it’s been an extremely professional environment and I’m always in awe of watching how the WWE television product runs behind the scenes, to be seen in millions of people’s homes all across the world!”

What was it like working with Bray Wyatt?

“I was ready for anything that came my way working with Bray Wyatt. I can tell you this: the physical power Bray Wyatt possesses is something you have to experience to believe!”

You were trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave. Tell us a bit about learning from them and what’s the best piece of advice they gave you?

“When I sought out training I wanted to invest in myself through a few of the absolute best to ever grace the Midwest Pro Wrestling Scene. One piece of advice they always tell each new class is that Pro Wrestling is like art, and after graduating you have the tools to paint a masterpiece, but it’s up to you to paint and make each thing your own. Art is different to each person that creates it and views it; have fun with what you create.”

You also worked an AEW Dark: Elevation match earlier this year, teaming with Justin Fowler to face The Acclaimed. What was that experience like?

“Being able to work with one of the hottest tag teams in Pro Wrestling at the Target Center was a surreal experience! I believe it may have been the largest crowd I’ve ever competed in front of. Myself and Fowler have quite the history as opponents, but being able to team up was an experience we will share forever. I hope to return to AEW in 2023 and see what the future holds for JT Energy.”

What are your goals for the future and 2023?

“My continued goal in Pro Wrestling is to further myself as a performer in and out of the ring through each match and opportunity I have, no matter who I’m working for. I had 41 matches in 2022, and would like to match that number in 2023, while continuing to tell new stories and have new first time match-ups. I’m always looking to represent the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy to make my trainers proud each and every year.”

What are you currently up to on the indy scene? Where can fans catch you wrestling and find you on social media? Any final words/messages?

“I’m looking forward to what 2023 holds for my career and what achievements I’ll accomplish this year. If you’d like to follow my career in-person I most frequent promotions in Iowa such as SCW Pro, Central Empire Wrestling, & 3XW. You can find me across all forms of social media @DJClickNPlay or by searching JT Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & TikTok. You can also help support my journey as a Pro Wrestler by visiting my Pro Wrestling Tees website and picking up a design by many amazing artists! If you would like to book myself on your local promotion always feel free to reach out! 2023 will be a new year full of new memories as we continue to turn this dream into an amazing reality!”