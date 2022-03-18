JTG Pushes For Shad Gaspard To Receive The WWE Warrior Award

During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, former WWE star JTG commented on why the late Shad Gaspard should be the WWE Warrior Award recipient in 2022. JTG, who teamed up with Gaspard as the Cryme Tyme tag team in WWE, brought up Gaspard’s death in 2020 from a drowning accident at the beach:

“Shad did a heroic act, sacrificing his life for his son. But if it wasn’t his son, if it was somebody else out there, he would have probably done the same act. Shoot, if it was me, he would have probably done that for me. Shad has always had this hero mindset, years before that, he stopped a burglary at a gas station. Shad has always done something where he’s rescuing or saving somebody. I remember at a club, some guy was getting into his girl’s face and Shad put an end to that guy and threw the guy like, ‘You don’t put no hand on no lady.’ Cleaned that up real quick.”