Kacy Catanzaro Breaks Silence On WWE Release

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance (fka Kacy Catanzaro) has broken her silence regarding her May 2025 WWE release, offering emotional insight into her unexpected departure and the internal struggles she faced throughout her nearly eight-year run with the company.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chance admitted she was blindsided by the release.

“I actually was very surprised. It wasn’t on my radar.”

But while the release may have caught her off guard, Chance confessed to a lingering sense of unease during her time in WWE — something she never quite overcame.

“No matter how long I was in wrestling, I always felt like… I was the newer person there. Even though it had been almost a decade that I worked there, I just always felt a little bit out of place, I guess.”

She clarified it wasn’t due to a lack of ability or understanding:

“It wasn’t trouble picking things up… it was more trouble feeling like I belonged there, I think… I never fully felt like, okay, I belong here right now.”

Despite her personal struggles, Chance remains proud of her accomplishments and thankful for the journey.

“Yes, I wish I had done more… but I was with WWE for eight years — that is the dream. That is a huge accomplishment… I try to lean more towards I am just so grateful I was there and I did that.”

She also noted a few subtle signs in hindsight, including being moved between brands and a late change to a scheduled charity appearance, but at the time, she didn’t think much of it.

Chance’s emotional honesty and self-awareness offer a rare glimpse behind the curtain of what it’s like to chase — and live — the WWE dream. As she looks toward the future, the former Ninja Warrior star appears both grounded and grateful.

