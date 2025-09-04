Kacy Catanzaro Talks About Her Return To American Ninja Warrior

Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro, also known as Katana Chance, recently participated in a virtual signing with WrestleFest.

She discussed various topics, including her return to American Ninja Warrior.

Catanzaro said, “I actually just got to go back to (American) Ninja (Warrior) and do some commentary.”

She continued, “They were doing, like, the top 20 moments of the whole series, or something like that and I got to go back and they voted mine number one, and I’m like, ‘That was like 10 years ago’ so I’m like, ‘Were people even alive watching me back then?’ But it was cool. That’s why it’s cool.”

