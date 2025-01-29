Kai Cenat Addresses His Experience At This Week’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat will appear at this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE.

Shortly following last Monday’s episode of RAW, Cenat appeared in a digital exclusive to talk about various topics, including his experience on the show.

Cenat said, “My gosh, it felt amazing. The crowd gave me a loud pop. I was absolutely enjoying it. I was nervous a little bit, but once you out there, you in that mode, I’m running down. I always wanted to run down the aisle, and I got to do that straight to the ring.”

On his predictions for the Rumble:

“I’m not gonna lie, I met a really good friend, it’s my boy, John Cena. And he’s a dear friend of me. So I would just love to see him go out there and do everything he has to do for real.”

On Logan Paul declaring himself for the Royal Rumble:

“Man, Logan, I ain’t gonna lie, from a creator to a wrestler, he’s crushing it. So, he’s an athletic individual, so I wanna see him do his thing live too, I’m not gonna lie.”

On if he’d ever transition into being a WWE star:

“Hey, I hope so. Hey, I’m ready. Just know I’m ready. But I’ll be there and we’re gonna see what’s gonna happen, I’m not gonna lie. I hope so.”

You can check out Cenat’s comments in the video below.