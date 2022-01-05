Kalisto Opens Up About How Covid-19 ‘Nearly Ended’ Him

Former WWE star Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol, wrote on Instagram about his battle with Covid-19 in August…

“La LUCHA sigue…

COVID nearly ended me..the whole month of August i was hospitalized…dodging death again in my life, nearly having two heart attacks on top of covid and stomach ulcer, only had a day to prepare for my return on tv…beyond my belief I thought I never get this bad, but i took that as a sign, really trained hard and rolled the dice and Lucha. 2022 is all I focus on…LUCHA always like there’s no tomorrow.. LUCHA is my life and my LIFE is LUCHA.. #onemorego #gloat #lucha stay safe everyone #greatful #blessed everyone deserves the world.”

Del Sol recently appeared on the November 3rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.