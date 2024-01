An interesting name was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Fightful Select is reporting that former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was backstage at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The report notes that WWE is expected to make the the former 812-day NWA Women’s Champion an offer, but nothing has been signed as of yet.

