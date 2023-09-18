Kamille Says Former WWE Star That Doesn’t Get The Credit She Deserves

Former NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics including how she believes former WWE Star Jazz doesn’t get the credit she deserves.

Kamille said, “I’ve said this in many interviews, when they ask about the backstage thing, Jazz does not get the credit she deserves. Point blank, period.” “I don’t know how, I don’t know what’s up with that, but Jazzy, straight down the camera, you know that we all love you and we respect you and think you’re a badass woman. The people that matter, the people that know her know what she’s done, we get it. We get that Jazz laid [the groundwork], especially for women like me, like a big, strong woman, she laid that groundwork that you can be badass. You can be a badass woman and respect it.”

You can check out Kamille’s comments in the video below.