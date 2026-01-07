Kane Warns The Rock About The Risks Of Entering Politics

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) recently appeared on the Going Ringside podcast to discuss several topics, including advice for WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson regarding a potential political career. Kane expressed that Johnson should avoid entering politics, as the current political climate is “contentious and toxic,” which could jeopardize his broad cross-cultural appeal.

Kane noted that while Johnson is widely admired as an entertainer, engaging in politics changes the dynamics significantly. He emphasized that stepping into a partisan arena would likely lead to backlash, regardless of Johnson’s intentions or platform.

Kane said, “If I were him, I wouldn’t. Politics is incredibly contentious and toxic right now. Everybody likes Dwayne, no matter where you are in the political spectrum, because he’s a great entertainer and he’s just a good guy. Gotta remember, no matter what you say in politics, 50% of people are just going to knee-jerk disagree with you, and you’re going to really tick some folks off. I’ve had to deal with that, obviously. So, if I were him, I would advise him not to do that, personally.”

On how Rock could still influence causes he cares about through philanthropy, advocacy, or private conversations with policymakers:

“And he can still have an impact, obviously, you see folks that do great work through philanthropy, as well as getting in politics behind the scenes. And that can be just as important as what happens out in the public eye. So I would advise him not to, because it’s not one of those things where you can go in and he’s really famous and everybody’s going to like him. No, what’s going to happen is you’re going to immediately alienate 50% of your fanbase, which can be an uncomfortable place to be.”

