Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl LVIII Win With Custom WWE Title

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They won their second championship in a row after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles the previous year.

They wore a custom WWE Championship belt to celebrate their victory following the game. Dianna Russini posted a video of the players holding the title in the locker room.

They won the game in overtime after Mahomes delivered a strike in the corner of the endzone. The star quarterback claimed his third Super Bowl victory.

The party in the Chiefs lockeroom. pic.twitter.com/XC4RkGRkmz — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 12, 2024

WWE is also selling special Chiefs legacy championship belts to commemorate the big win. It’s priced at $549.99 on WWE Shop.

Celebrate #SuperBowl Champions @Chiefs with a limited-edition @NFL Legacy Title. This officially licensed NFL product is the ultimate way to show your fandom for the champions. Get yours today: https://t.co/uKcGZKKfTD pic.twitter.com/c27UWRy99S — WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2024

WWE issued the following:

WWE® RELEASES OFFICIALLY LICENSED SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPION LEGACY TITLE BELT

Officially Licensed NFL Product Now Available At NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., February 12, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the release of a WWE Super Bowl LVIII legacy title belt to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The officially licensed NFL product showcases the official design and color scheme of Super Bowl LVII, including the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, and custom side plates emblazoned with the Chiefs logo.

The legacy title belt is available for purchase now via NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com.

In August 2023, WWE and the NFL announced a multi-year licensing deal to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams. It marked the first-ever licensing agreement between WWE and the NFL.