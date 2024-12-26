Karl Anderson Out For At Least Six More Months

WWE star Karl Anderson took to an episode of Talk’n Shop, where he discussed a number of topics including his shoulder injury and how long he will be out of action.

Anderson said, “I am out indefinitely. I’d say at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.”

Anderson revealed back in November that he expected to be out for six to nine months, but it seems he will be on the sidelines for a longer time period. The former multi-time Tag Team Champion previously underwent surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff tendon and a partially torn labrum.

