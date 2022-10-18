Karl Anderson to Wrestle for NJPW and WWE The Same Night?

Will Karl Anderson be wrestling for NJPW and WWE the same night?

Karl Anderson is scheduled to defend his NJPW NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo on the November 5 Battle Autumn show in Osaka. On the October 17 edition of WWE RAW it was made official that Anderson, Doc Gallows and AJ Styles will be meeting the team of Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which is also scheduled for November 5th.

NJPW released its latest match card today for the November 5 Battle Autumn show and Karl Anderson is still scheduled to defend against Hikuleo. Hikuleo is expected to defeat Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title.

With a 6 hour time difference and 12-13 hour flight between Saudi Arabia and Japan, it’s unlikely the Anderson will be able to work both shows.

As of this writing, Anderson is still booked for both shows.