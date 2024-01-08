Karrion Kross And The Authors Of Pain’s Faction Name Possibly Revealed

WWE has secured a new trademark that appears to be associated with the new faction, which includes Karrion Kross and the returning Authors of Pain.

Kross teamed up with Akam and Rezar on Friday’s SmackDown, which had a New Year’s Revolution theme, as well as Scarlett and Paul Ellering. The group targeted and defeated Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

On January 7, WWE filed for the “Final Testament.” The trademark is registered for entertainment purposes. Although it could refer to Kross’ new finisher, it is more likely the name of the new faction. Here’s the description:

“Mark For: FINAL TESTAMENT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and sports entertainment via an online community portal.”

The new group is likely to explain why they attacked Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins on this week’s SmackDown.