Karrion Kross Believes Montez Ford Should Be The New Leader Of The Pride

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley defeat Karrion Kross in singles action due to the interference of the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar). Immediately following the match, Lashley and the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) were decimated and left laying.

Kross was interviewed by the company shortly after the show and he talked about a number of topics including how he got the outcome he desired in the match and how The Pride needs a new leader, who he thinks should be Ford.

Kross said, “This was the desired outcome. Everybody’s so wound up around here. ‘Why, you have to win. I have to win the match, or the fans gonna cheer for me.’ Bobby’s obsessed with winning. Always has been. But lately, now he’s starting to make mistakes, and can you really afford to be making mistakes, Bobby, when you’re the leader of The Pride? You’re responsible for their careers. Now, yeah, you won, but how does it feel to win when you’re unconscious? Tell me, Bobby. Huh? Put it in black and white. I’ve got this man’s blood on my hands. I’m not the one who looks like a loser. Check out the ring. Check out the EMTs, medical. He’s the loser. I mean, hell, maybe The Pride needs a new leader. If it’s not gonna be me, I think it should be Montez Ford. He’s the new breakout star, but we all know he can’t do that when he’s dragging Dawkins, and Bobby’s not letting him be the best version of himself. I’m just saying what everybody’s thinking. Tick tock.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.