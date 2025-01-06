Karrion Kross Describes The Miz As WWE’s Ultimate Swiss Army Knife

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on Not Sam Wrestling to discuss various topics, including The Miz.

Kross said, “Mike is brilliant. You can never give that guy enough flowers. I say that sincerely. His IQ for the business will never be understood unless you’re working with him and you know him. He is so self-aware and so smart and he really understands what the audience wants to see out of him. He’s secure with himself. If he wants to be the butt end of a joke, he can handle it. He knows who he is and can do that. If he has to be the cruelest person you have ever seen in your life and break a man’s heart and strip him down, he can do that too. On a whim, you can put a belt on him and it doesn’t look strange. On Monday, some sort of strange thing happens and he gets a World Title match against Gunther and rolls him up and pulls his tights. With him you can literally do anything. He’s like a swiss army knife. Working with him is, the way I think about things, is light years ahead.”

