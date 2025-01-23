Karrion Kross Talks Wrestling Secrets And The Psychology Behind His WWE Character

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on the Chazz Palminteri Show to discuss various topics, including the fact that fans still don’t know much about what goes on backstage.

Kross said, “Honestly, like, we’re — I don’t know, it’s 2024 [at the time], there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes in wrestling, so people have a pretty good idea of, like, what goes into the show. There’s still quite a lot of magic we don’t let them in on, but I’m, like, not about convoluting what it is that people are watching.”

On the Karrion Kross character:

“He’s kinda like the guy that’s on your shoulder, feeding your ego, but trying to bring down your confidence — divide and conquer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.