Karrion Kross Heading To The WWE Main Roster Soon?

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, there was a confrontation between Edge and NXT star Karrion Kross. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about how Kross could end up on the main roster sooner than later:

“There’s some guys, like Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole, who unfortunately because of their size they conclude should be in NXT. And then there’s guys like Lars Sullivan or Braun Strowman who they conclude should be on the main roster even when they’re green to a degree because they’re big guys and they look real impressive. And they believe that looking real impressive attracts more people, and NXT only attracts a niche audience compared to Raw and SmackDown, which is true.

“Karrion Kross is being groomed for the main roster. Roderick Strong, who can work rings around Karrion Kross, may never be on the main roster. It’s just how it is. They can’t wait to get Karrion Kross on the main roster. He’s gonna go through with whatever he needs to go through before he gets there, but he’s getting there.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)