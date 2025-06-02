Karrion Kross Reacts To Carlito & R-Truth’s WWE Departures

This past weekend, WWE veteran R-Truth officially announced that he has been released from WWE, prompting an outpouring of love and tributes from fellow Superstars and fans alike. Shortly after, Carlito also confirmed that he is no longer with the company.

Both departures have left fans stunned, with R-Truth especially considered one of WWE’s most beloved and entertaining figures across multiple eras.

Amid the reactions, WWE’s Karrion Kross took to social media with a heartfelt statement urging fans to continue supporting the duo outside of WWE:

“Hey everybody, I have a ton of great stories/memories to share about Carlito & Truth, but I think it’s more important to say this:

Don’t treat them like they’re completely gone! If you haven’t yet, follow them on all social platforms and keep up with them!

@RonKillings is writing and producing music. @Litocolon279 just returned to Puerto Rico in a big way.

Both will continue performing and I’d bet both will be back on TV in no time.

Continue to support them and stay loud for them.”

Kross’ message has been widely shared across social media, echoing the sentiment of many fans who are eager to see what the future holds for both men.

R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, has already begun teasing new music projects and independent appearances.

Carlito, fresh off a notable return at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico (2023), is expected to remain active on the wrestling scene, particularly in Latin America.

Both men have had long tenures with WWE and are expected to remain visible and active in the world of sports entertainment.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on their next moves and reactions from across the industry.