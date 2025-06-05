Roxanne Perez Calls For AJ Lee’s WWE Return

WWE RAW star Roxanne Perez has revealed her dream match scenario—and it involves a major return to the squared circle. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Perez named former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee as her ultimate opponent and even suggested that a bout with Lee could serve as her final match someday.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. AJ Lee is my—that could be my retirement match to be honest,” Perez said. “She is definitely my dream match and I have a feeling that that could happen if she comes back. Please come back.”

AJ Lee (real name April Mendez) last competed in WWE in 2015, and her legacy continues to inspire a generation of women’s wrestlers, including Perez. Known for her sharp promos and unique in-ring style, AJ Lee was a trailblazer during the transitional period of WWE’s women’s division and held the Divas Championship three times.

While Perez’s plea may have fans buzzing, there are currently no official reports that Lee is interested in returning to WWE. However, a prior report from WrestleVotes noted that WWE would welcome her back with open arms if she ever decided to step back into the ring.

For now, Perez continues her rise on Monday Night RAW, but she’s made it clear: if AJ Lee returns, she’ll be first in line to greet her—with a challenge.

