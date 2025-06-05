Vince McMahon’s TKO Sell-Off Continues With $250 Million Stock Transaction

Vincent K. McMahon has sold another massive chunk of his shares in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC. According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated June 4, 2025, McMahon offloaded 1,579,080 shares of TKO Class A common stock on June 3, 2025, at a price of $158.32 per share.

The transaction generated approximately $250 million in gross proceeds before fees and taxes.

This significant stock sale continues McMahon’s steady financial withdrawal from TKO, which was formed in September 2023 following the high-profile merger of WWE and Endeavor-owned UFC. Despite stepping down as Executive Chairman and resigning from the TKO board of directors in January 2024 amid serious allegations stemming from the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, McMahon retained substantial equity in the merged entity.

The June 3rd sale follows prior sell-offs by McMahon, including multimillion-dollar divestments in March and April 2024, further reducing his stake and influence over the company he once ran for decades.

Notably, this latest Form 4 filing did not disclose McMahon’s remaining TKO holdings. The SEC requires company insiders, such as major shareholders, to report trading activity, but not the full extent of their remaining assets unless specified.

While no official reason for the sale was provided, observers see it as part of McMahon’s broader financial disentanglement from the pro wrestling empire he helped build. The timing also coincides with ongoing legal scrutiny and public fallout from the lawsuit and related investigations.

