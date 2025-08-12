WWE Reportedly Confiscates Fan Signs For Karrion Kross And Scarlett

The mystery surrounding Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE status took another intriguing turn during this week’s Monday Night Raw in Quebec City.

According to a new report, some fan signs supporting the recently departed duo were confiscated by arena security during the broadcast.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation: “You know they did confiscate some of the signs? I heard from several people at the show, and they said people thought people might chant. Nobody chanted. There were a few signs in the crowd, I didn’t see anyone taking them away and I did see them later in the show, but someone who was there said, ‘Yeah, they absolutely took the signs away.’”

The timing of the incident is noteworthy. Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts officially expired at midnight on August 10. Shortly afterward, the pair announced they are now accepting independent bookings. However, speculation remains rampant among fans, and even some within the industry, that the situation could be an elaborate work designed to blur the lines between reality and storyline.

Whether the sign confiscation was part of a broader WWE directive or simply an isolated decision by local security remains unclear.

What is clear is that the move has only fueled fan theories that Kross and Scarlett could make a dramatic return to WWE programming in the near future.