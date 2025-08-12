WATCH: TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan Documentary Featuring Vince McMahon & Others (Video)

‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan’ documentary premieres tonight at 8/7c on FOX, with it being made available via Hulu on August 13.

Ahead of the premiere on broadcast television this evening, TMZ has released an official sneak peek trailer, giving fans a special first look at the highly-anticipated documentary covering the controversial life and legendary career of Hulk Hogan, who passed away at age 71 back on July 24.

TMZ noted in an article promoting the documentary premiere on their website that the special “begins with the moment we got word Hulk had died … and you see our newsroom whip into action as we break the news of his death.”

Included in the documentary in new sit-down interviews with TMZ’s Harvey Levin are Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Goldberg, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Mick Foley, Jimmy Hart and Jacob Fatu.

Check out the trailer for the new ‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan’ documentary below.