Dominik Mysterio Addresses Claims He Faked Injury

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has confirmed that the rib injury which forced him out of his scheduled match at Night of Champions was very real.

Speaking on The Club 520 Podcast, “Dirty Dom” addressed fan speculation that he had faked the injury to avoid facing AJ Styles, revealing the exact nature of what happened. “I dislocated my two lower ribs and they were digging into my cartilage. So that was why I was actually hurt,” Mysterio explained. “Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

After recovering, Mysterio went on to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship against Styles at SummerSlam.

Since then, he has scored two more wins on Monday Night Raw.

Looking ahead, the champion will compete this Saturday, August 16, in a four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII.

