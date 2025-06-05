John Cena & Logan Paul Tease Tag Team Names Ahead Of Money In The Bank

As anticipation builds for their blockbuster tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank this Saturday, June 7, 2025, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and United States Champion Logan Paul are working on something beyond strategy — a tag team name.

The unlikely alliance is set to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in one of the night’s most high-profile matches. The team-up came to fruition after Cena assisted Paul in a brutal ambush on Jey Uso during Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th, prompting Rhodes to challenge the duo to a match.

In newly released backstage footage from Logan Paul’s latest Impaulsive vlog, the social media megastar and boxing crossover sensation could be seen pitching potential team names to the 16-time world champion.

Among the names proposed:

“Heel Team Six” – a play on SEAL Team Six, emphasizing their villainous edge.

“The WWE” – a bold, meta suggestion symbolizing their dominance and brand power.

While Cena didn’t confirm which name they would go with, both he and Paul seemed entertained by the creative process, showcasing the chemistry they’ve quickly developed heading into the match.

With egos, championships, and legacies all in play, the Cena-Paul pairing is one of WWE’s most intriguing headline acts in recent memory. Whether they go with “Heel Team Six” or another moniker entirely, the duo promises to bring fireworks to Money in the Bank.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more exclusive updates and coverage as WWE heads into a loaded MITB weekend.