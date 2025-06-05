WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Out Until WrestleMania 2026

WWE RAW star Zoey Stark is reportedly facing an extended absence from in-ring competition following recent knee surgery, with sources indicating she may not return until after WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE insiders do not expect Stark to be medically cleared before next year’s WrestleMania, which will take place in April 2026. The unfortunate development stems from a serious knee injury Stark sustained on the May 19, 2025, edition of RAW.

During a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Stark’s knee buckled after she landed a missile dropkick, forcing the bout to be stopped and medical personnel to assist her to the back. She was immediately removed from the match and later underwent surgical intervention.

This latest procedure is not her first major knee surgery. Stark previously battled through injury setbacks during her time in NXT, where she gained recognition before making a splash on the RAW roster alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus during her 2023 return storyline.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike have expressed their support for Stark on social media, praising her athleticism and work ethic. While her absence will undoubtedly be felt on the red brand, the WWE Universe is hopeful she’ll make a full and strong comeback in the future.

PWMania.com sends our best wishes to Zoey Stark for a safe, smooth, and speedy recovery. Stay tuned for further updates on her status and WWE injury news.