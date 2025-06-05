The Miz Speaks Out On R-Truth’s WWE Departure

Following the surprising announcement that R-Truth will be leaving WWE upon the expiration of his contract, former tag team partner The Miz has weighed in with his thoughts.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the WWE veteran and “A-Lister” reflected on his time alongside R-Truth as the popular duo Awesome Truth, and expressed disappointment over the news.

“Obviously, I was in a tag team with R-Truth, so it’s always sad to see something like that happen,” The Miz said, recalling their shared history.

Though saddened by the end of Truth’s WWE tenure, The Miz made it clear he has nothing but confidence in his longtime friend’s future.

“But I think Truth will bounce on his feet. He’s a hell of a talented superstar,” Miz added.

R-Truth, a beloved WWE figure with an impressive 17-year cumulative career, announced on June 1, 2025, that WWE would not be renewing his contract. Known for his unmatched charisma, comedic timing, and surprising in-ring longevity, Truth leaves behind a legacy as a multi-time champion, including memorable reigns with the 24/7 Championship and a respected run with Awesome Truth.

As tributes pour in from fans and colleagues alike, speculation grows about what’s next for the veteran performer. Whether it’s continuing to wrestle elsewhere, stepping into entertainment, or returning one day to WWE, R-Truth’s future remains bright.

