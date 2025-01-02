Karrion Kross Recalls Cody Rhodes Encouraging Him To Join WWE Over AEW

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on Not Sam Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including how he had talks with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes about possibly joining AEW back in 2019.

Kross said, “After the show, he basically says, ‘Listen, I’m not telling you where to go or where to make money. I’m just saying, you really should call Triple H. You could make a very very good living there. Work wherever you want. Go wherever you want. I just have a feeling that if you call him, things are going to be good for you.’ ‘What do you mean just call Triple H?’ ‘Just call him. Just call him. I’m giving you his number. I want you to call him.’ I sent him a text. He calls me. ‘Is this really Killer Kross?’ We talk and a few months later, I was in NXT. That’s kind of how it happened. Everything just aligned. I was getting messages from every direction of the universe to go to WWE. My wife [Scarlett] and I were talking to Cody (Rhodes) about potentially going to AEW at the same time. Now, I’m just like, ‘Oh God,’ but I had Jon right in front of me telling me to do this. It’s the first time we worked, we don’t even know each other. He’s definitely not telling everybody to do this. I feel I should pay attention to this.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)