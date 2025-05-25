Karrion Kross Says WWE Debut Felt “Messed Up,” Reveals Private Call

Karrion Kross has opened up about the uneasy feelings he experienced during his WWE main roster debut, revealing that from the very beginning, something about the presentation felt off. Speaking candidly on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross admitted that he felt the creative direction for his debut was actively working against the strong connection he had built with fans during his NXT run.

“I don’t want to say who I called, because, again, it’s a private conversation, but I called somebody and I said, ‘This all feels really wrong. This all feels messed up, and it feels like they’re trying to kill my relationship and connection and my equity that I’ve built up with the audience. That’s what it feels like to me. Tell me that I’m wrong.’ The person said, ‘I can’t,’” Kross revealed.

Despite his personal concerns, Kross remained professional and committed to fulfilling his obligations. “I said, ‘I’m a consummate professional. I’m going to do whatever it is that you guys are telling me to do. That’s the deal. That’s what you sign up for.’ I said, ‘What do you want me to do,’ and that person said, ‘Do business, and let’s figure it out on the other side.’ So I did business, and, you know, it was a very strange day.”

Kross’s first run on the WWE main roster was widely criticized for stripping away key elements of his NXT persona, including the absence of Scarlett and a dramatically altered entrance presentation. Many fans felt the changes diluted what made Kross stand out in the first place.

Now in a different phase of his WWE career, Kross’s reflections highlight the challenges many talents face when transitioning from NXT to the main roster. His story underscores the emotional and professional balancing act that performers often navigate when creative decisions conflict with their established identity.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)