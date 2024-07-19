Karrion Kross Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media, Teases New Target

WWE star Karrion Kross recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to post a cryptic message as well as a video. The video shows clips of Kross doing his armbar submission hold, the number five and the words, “The end.”

Kross wrote, “I show the entire world smoke, They all collectively see it. And some still convince themselves there’s no fire. They find a trail of bread crumbs, But instead of following it, They convince themselves it’s mere coincidence and leads to nowhere. I offer salvation. Yet, some will still choose to burn away or starve into the abyss. Pay attention, The Devil you know is in the details.”

You can check out Kross’ post below.